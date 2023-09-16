China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
