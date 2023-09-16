Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $746.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.89 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

