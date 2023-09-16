Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FMS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($43.55) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

