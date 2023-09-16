Textron (NYSE:TXT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. Textron has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

