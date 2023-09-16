Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Organovo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

