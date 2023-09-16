Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.40.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
