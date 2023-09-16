Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGA

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 664.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Magna International by 323.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.