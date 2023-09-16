DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.07.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $131.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

