Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at $614,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

