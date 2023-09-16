LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

