Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $312,964,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $196,858,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.