StockNews.com Upgrades Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSEM. TheStreet lowered Tower Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,659,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,401,000 after purchasing an additional 632,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,697,000 after purchasing an additional 684,097 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,047,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,905,000 after purchasing an additional 224,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,042,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.