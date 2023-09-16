Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

MBLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

MBLY opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.56.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,982. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,915,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $166,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $82,304,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 37.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,071 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

