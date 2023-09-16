Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.20.

NYSE:WTS opened at $178.10 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.78 and a 12 month high of $192.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

