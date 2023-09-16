StockNews.com Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

