Tesla’s (TSLA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $305.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.43.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $274.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.11. Tesla has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $870.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

