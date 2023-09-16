CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.71. CTS has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that CTS will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in CTS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,795,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,793,000 after acquiring an additional 51,549 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 150,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

