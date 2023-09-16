Edison International’s (EIX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EIX. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.91.

EIX stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after buying an additional 946,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,922,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,846,000 after acquiring an additional 374,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

