Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.55.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 130.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 333,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.