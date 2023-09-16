Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.27. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.11.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2,519.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 99,505 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

