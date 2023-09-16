Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Constellium by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its position in Constellium by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Constellium by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

