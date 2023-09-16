2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSVT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 2seventy bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $204.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.21. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 122.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kynam Capital Management, Lp purchased 86,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $515,027.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,142,111 shares in the company, valued at $30,646,981.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,312 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $51,122.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,787.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kynam Capital Management, Lp bought 86,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $515,027.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,142,111 shares in the company, valued at $30,646,981.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,434 shares of company stock valued at $245,719. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.