Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $203.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.47. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,723 shares of company stock worth $21,070,240. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

