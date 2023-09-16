Stantec (NYSE:STN) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.20.

NYSE:STN opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $69.02.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stantec by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

