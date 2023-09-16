A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,929,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

