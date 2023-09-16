StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.
