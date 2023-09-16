StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

