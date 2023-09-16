Brookdale Senior Living’s (BKD) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $771.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.79 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

