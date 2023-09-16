Ball (NYSE:BALL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BALL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Get Ball alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BALL

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.