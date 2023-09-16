Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOWL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Bowlero from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.
In related news, Director John Alan Young acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bowlero news, Director John Alan Young bought 4,900 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
