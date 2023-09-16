TD Cowen Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $312.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $312.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $335.25.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $312.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

