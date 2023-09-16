New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB lowered their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.29.

Get New Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGD

New Gold Price Performance

NGD opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $697.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.58.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.