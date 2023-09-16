BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.42. BRC has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. BRC had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BRC will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

