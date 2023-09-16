InflaRx’s (IFRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

InflaRx Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.97. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the second quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 7,966.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,733,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after buying an additional 3,587,670 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

