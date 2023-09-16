EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

EYPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 283.81% and a negative return on equity of 92.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,490,921 shares in the company, valued at $34,560,117.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,892 shares of company stock worth $4,296,673. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

