Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAWN. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,586 shares of company stock valued at $63,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,238 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 934,022 shares during the period.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

