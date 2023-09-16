Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDGL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL stock opened at $175.89 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of -0.72.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

