Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Northland Securities

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MOND. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MOND opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $602.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.22. Mondee has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mondee will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,871,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,533,869.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,380. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,795,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondee in the 1st quarter worth about $17,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondee in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,848,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mondee in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,843,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondee by 951.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 439,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

