Benchmark Lowers Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $49.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.89. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.62 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In related news, Director Joseph M. Cugine acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,914.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,200,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.