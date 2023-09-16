Holley’s (HLLY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Holley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

HLLY stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $662.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,173,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,795,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,814 shares of company stock valued at $13,346 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Holley by 360.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 569,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 405,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

