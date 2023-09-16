UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $42.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2023

UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.50 to $42.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $45.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Ossiam boosted its position in UDR by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in UDR by 9.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.