UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $42.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.50 to $42.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $45.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Ossiam boosted its position in UDR by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in UDR by 9.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

