MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.80.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 800,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
