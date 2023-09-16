Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.11.

CASY opened at $278.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.39. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $197.22 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

