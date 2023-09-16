Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of ELME stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

