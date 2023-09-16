Wells Fargo & Company Cuts FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target to $1.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FCEL. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.48.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of FCEL opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $504.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 8.72. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.