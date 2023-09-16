Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $135.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SJM has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.93.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.59. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $126.25 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -746.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $5,919,283. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

