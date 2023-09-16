Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

ATNM has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.60 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.32.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

