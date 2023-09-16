Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 495

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 552 ($6.91) to GBX 495 ($6.19) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.88) to GBX 370 ($4.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.82) to GBX 495 ($6.19) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 464 ($5.81) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.39) to GBX 493 ($6.17) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Shares of BTDPY opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Stories

