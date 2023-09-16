Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AEGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

