Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) PT Lowered to GBX 218

Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 223 ($2.79) to GBX 218 ($2.73) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Petershill Partners from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHLLF

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Petershill Partners has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

(Get Free Report)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.