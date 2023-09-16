Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) PT Lowered to GBX 218

Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 223 ($2.79) to GBX 218 ($2.73) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Petershill Partners from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHLLF
Petershill Partners Price Performance
Petershill Partners Company Profile
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petershill Partners
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.