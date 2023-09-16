WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$210.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank set a C$216.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$199.70.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP

WSP Global Price Performance

WSP stock opened at C$193.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$183.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$177.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$143.66 and a 12 month high of C$195.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.05. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.7224242 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.