Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Roche in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.25.

Get Roche alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roche

Roche Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Roche

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. Roche has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roche by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 101.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Roche by 21.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Roche by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Roche Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.